Exports up 29.5 pct in first 20 days of June
All News 09:00 June 21, 2021
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 29.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.4 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $25 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
