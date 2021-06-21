Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 21, 2021
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/19 Sunny 70
Gangneung 22/19 Rain 70
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 32/20 Sunny 0
Busan 28/20 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
(4th LD) New virus cases under 500, S. Korea unveils new social distancing scheme
-
(3rd LD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse
-
N. Korea replaces chief of Kim Il-sung University: state media