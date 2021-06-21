Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

June 21

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/19 Sunny 70

Gangneung 22/19 Rain 70

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/20 Sunny 0

Busan 28/20 Sunny 0

