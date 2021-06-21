Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors recommend ex-Busan mayor get 7 years in prison for sexual assault

All News 11:04 June 21, 2021

BUSAN, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don to seven years in prison for sexual assault in the workplace.

Oh is accused of sexually assaulting two female employees and injuring one of them while in office. He is also charged with filing a false complaint against YouTube channel operators who reported the accusations against him.

He resigned as the leader of the nation's second-largest city on April 23 last year after admitting to his misconduct.

The timing of his admission and subsequent departure stirred controversy, as it was a week after the April 15 general election, a move widely seen as a political maneuver designed to protect his party, the ruling Democratic Party, from potential fallout from the accusations.

Early this year, the Busan District Prosecutors Office charged him on four counts, including attempted indecent assault, inflicting injury and false accusation.

His sentencing will be handed down on June 29.

Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don attends a hearing at the Busan District Court on June 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

