Seoul stocks sharply down late Mon. morning on early tapering woes
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply down late Monday morning, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tone last week increased market worries about an early tapering of its accommodative monetary policies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 36.71 points, or 1.12 percent, to trade at 3,231.22 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a lackluster start in the wake of the Fed's ongoing discussions about advancing its rate hike timeline.
Foreign selling continued in the late morning due to the Fed's signal to raise rates and rising inflation pressure.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify at the House hearing on Tuesday (U.S. time).
South Korea's exports rose 29.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June on increased demand in the U.S. and China, according to customs data.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.99 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.29 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.6 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.06 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 0.36 percent. Rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 0.74 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.1 from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
(4th LD) New virus cases under 500, S. Korea unveils new social distancing scheme
-
(3rd LD) Trapped firefighter found dead in Coupang warehouse
-
N. Korea replaces chief of Kim Il-sung University: state media