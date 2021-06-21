Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 1.1 tln won order for 6 container carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday it has inked a 1.1 trillion-won (US$1 billion) deal to build six container carriers.
DSME plans to deliver the vessels by the end of 2024 under the deal signed with a European company, the company said in a regulatory filing.
DSME has bagged orders for 33 ships worth $4.71 billion so far this year, achieving 61.2 percent of its annual target of $7.7 billion.
