Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 1.1 tln won order for 6 container carriers

All News 15:38 June 21, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday it has inked a 1.1 trillion-won (US$1 billion) deal to build six container carriers.

DSME plans to deliver the vessels by the end of 2024 under the deal signed with a European company, the company said in a regulatory filing.

DSME has bagged orders for 33 ships worth $4.71 billion so far this year, achieving 61.2 percent of its annual target of $7.7 billion.

This file photo, provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on May 22, 2020, shows a 24,000-TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent units, a measurement of cargo capacity. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
