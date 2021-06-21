KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,500 DN 2,000
KAL 32,000 DN 1,150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,860 DN 130
Nongshim 323,500 UP 2,500
Daewoong 38,900 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,180,000 DN 27,000
Shinsegae 281,000 UP 1,500
SamyangFood 89,900 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,600 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 441,500 DN 8,500
BoryungPharm 23,550 DN 1,050
L&L 13,700 DN 350
SSANGYONGCNE 8,190 DN 300
SGBC 102,500 DN 6,000
LG Corp. 104,000 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,500 DN 400
AmoreG 74,000 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 233,000 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 8,430 DN 310
CHONGKUNDANG 132,000 0
BukwangPharm 20,350 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,700 DN 900
KCC 299,500 DN 6,500
SKBP 123,500 DN 4,000
DB HiTek 56,500 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 3,235 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 DN 450
Hanwha 31,300 DN 1,050
CJ 106,500 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 28,700 DN 100
LGInt 28,500 DN 1,050
DongkukStlMill 20,800 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 210,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 DN 350
Kogas 37,250 DN 1,650
SK hynix 122,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 642,000 DN 23,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,900 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,650 DN 250
(MORE)
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
(LEAD) New infections back under 400, virus fight hampered by rising variants, pandemic fatigue
-
N. Korea replaces chief of Kim Il-sung University: state media
-
(4th LD) New virus cases under 500, S. Korea unveils new social distancing scheme
-
S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme