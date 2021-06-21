KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 39,800 DN 400
GCH Corp 33,100 DN 300
LotteChilsung 146,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,900 DN 400
POSCO 335,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 48,850 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 79,900 DN 600
NHIS 12,600 DN 200
Hyosung 100,000 DN 1,500
DongwonInd 262,500 DN 6,000
SK Discovery 52,800 DN 1,100
LS 68,800 DN 2,500
GC Corp 320,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 41,300 DN 700
Daesang 27,350 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,860 DN 190
ORION Holdings 17,000 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,550 DN 300
KIA CORP. 87,400 DN 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,000 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 39,800 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 38,800 DN 750
Yuhan 63,200 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 89,600 DN 900
DL 78,700 DN 1,600
Ottogi 543,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,370 DN 130
SKC 144,500 DN 1,000
GS Retail 36,650 DN 850
IlyangPharm 37,800 UP 600
HtlShilla 95,500 DN 2,700
Hanmi Science 72,500 UP 2,800
SamsungElecMech 174,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 103,500 DN 3,000
F&F Holdings 37,300 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,405 DN 55
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 681,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 243,000 DN 10,000
KorZinc 423,500 DN 10,500
(MORE)
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
(LEAD) New infections back under 400, virus fight hampered by rising variants, pandemic fatigue
-
N. Korea replaces chief of Kim Il-sung University: state media
-
(4th LD) New virus cases under 500, S. Korea unveils new social distancing scheme
-
S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme