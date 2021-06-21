KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 55,600 DN 1,200
OCI 112,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,800 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 88,400 UP 3,100
IS DONGSEO 57,300 DN 800
S-Oil 100,500 UP 500
KSOE 136,000 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 226,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,800 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,000 DN 3,500
HMM 43,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 98,600 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 214,000 DN 6,000
Mobis 284,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,950 DN 1,650
S-1 80,400 0
KEPCO 25,050 DN 1,850
SamsungSecu 43,750 DN 950
KG DONGBU STL 19,450 DN 700
SKTelecom 321,000 DN 5,500
SNT MOTIV 66,800 DN 2,200
HyundaiElev 54,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,900 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 7,370 UP 50
Hanon Systems 18,450 UP 350
SK 275,000 DN 7,000
ShinpoongPharm 78,100 DN 3,800
Handsome 41,350 DN 1,350
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 78,400 DN 800
ZINUS 97,500 DN 1,700
Hanchem 249,500 DN 6,500
DWS 45,200 DN 1,950
LG Display 24,450 UP 100
Kangwonland 27,400 DN 300
NAVER 397,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 155,000 0
NCsoft 820,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 UP 500
