KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,350 DN 150
DONGSUH 30,300 DN 500
SamsungEng 24,100 0
SAMSUNG C&T 133,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 7,110 DN 280
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 850
CheilWorldwide 24,000 DN 1,100
KT 31,750 DN 950
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204500 DN9500
LOTTE TOUR 20,250 DN 600
LG Uplus 15,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,300 DN 1,700
KT&G 84,400 DN 600
DHICO 25,800 UP 550
Doosanfc 50,100 DN 1,400
DWEC 8,210 DN 220
DongwonF&B 221,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 42,050 DN 50
LGH&H 1,714,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 822,000 0
KEPCO E&C 50,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,600 DN 2,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,250 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 160,500 UP 3,500
Celltrion 280,500 UP 10,500
Huchems 22,300 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,000 DN 600
KIH 101,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE Himart 37,700 DN 550
GS 46,150 DN 200
KIWOOM 120,000 DN 1,000
DSME 36,000 DN 250
LIG Nex1 42,650 DN 1,450
CJ CGV 30,900 DN 800
DSINFRA 15,600 UP 150
Fila Holdings 55,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 204,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,500 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 3,665 DN 95
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
(LEAD) New infections back under 400, virus fight hampered by rising variants, pandemic fatigue
N. Korea replaces chief of Kim Il-sung University: state media
(4th LD) New virus cases under 500, S. Korea unveils new social distancing scheme
S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme