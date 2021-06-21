Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 June 21, 2021

IBK 10,350 DN 150
DONGSUH 30,300 DN 500
SamsungEng 24,100 0
SAMSUNG C&T 133,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 7,110 DN 280
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 850
CheilWorldwide 24,000 DN 1,100
KT 31,750 DN 950
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204500 DN9500
LOTTE TOUR 20,250 DN 600
LG Uplus 15,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,300 DN 1,700
KT&G 84,400 DN 600
DHICO 25,800 UP 550
Doosanfc 50,100 DN 1,400
DWEC 8,210 DN 220
DongwonF&B 221,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 42,050 DN 50
LGH&H 1,714,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 822,000 0
KEPCO E&C 50,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,600 DN 2,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,250 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 160,500 UP 3,500
Celltrion 280,500 UP 10,500
Huchems 22,300 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,000 DN 600
KIH 101,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE Himart 37,700 DN 550
GS 46,150 DN 200
KIWOOM 120,000 DN 1,000
DSME 36,000 DN 250
LIG Nex1 42,650 DN 1,450
CJ CGV 30,900 DN 800
DSINFRA 15,600 UP 150
Fila Holdings 55,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 204,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,500 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 3,665 DN 95
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
