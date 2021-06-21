Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 June 21, 2021

AMOREPACIFIC 278,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 10,450 DN 250
SK Innovation 275,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 36,450 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 55,100 DN 1,700
Hansae 23,650 DN 750
LG HAUSYS 91,500 DN 2,100
Youngone Corp 43,300 DN 900
CSWIND 78,300 DN 1,900
GKL 17,000 DN 450
KOLON IND 67,100 UP 500
HanmiPharm 324,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,410 DN 190
emart 159,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY535 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 58,400 DN 1,600
HANJINKAL 69,000 DN 600
DoubleUGames 64,700 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 132,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 129,000 DN 5,500
MANDO 65,000 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 854,000 UP 18,000
INNOCEAN 63,900 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 45,300 DN 1,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,900 DN 300
Netmarble 134,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70500 UP600
ORION 118,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 179,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 269,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 29,500 0
HYOSUNG TNC 829,000 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 382,500 DN 11,000
SKBS 154,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 300
HYBE 308,000 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 158,500 UP 500
DL E&C 132,500 DN 3,000
LX HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,350 DN 350
(END)

