Korean-language dailies

-- Tensions grow over whether to delay ruling party's primary to pick presidential candidate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Those in their 50s-60s emerge as powerful online shoppers (Donga llbo)

-- Value of household chores nears 500 tln won in 2019 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea acknowledges 1st death after vaccination (Segye Times)

-- Humans only have 30 years left to prevent climate disaster (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gyeonggi governor says delaying ruling party's primary to pick presidential candidate will hurt public confidence (Hankyoreh)

-- Dispute over fairness again emerges over state procurement agency (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Builders suffer shortage of rebars, cement (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean stock market fails again to win MSCI development market status (Korea Economic Daily)

