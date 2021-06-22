Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Tensions grow over whether to delay ruling party's primary to pick presidential candidate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Those in their 50s-60s emerge as powerful online shoppers (Donga llbo)
-- Value of household chores nears 500 tln won in 2019 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea acknowledges 1st death after vaccination (Segye Times)
-- Humans only have 30 years left to prevent climate disaster (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gyeonggi governor says delaying ruling party's primary to pick presidential candidate will hurt public confidence (Hankyoreh)
-- Dispute over fairness again emerges over state procurement agency (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Builders suffer shortage of rebars, cement (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean stock market fails again to win MSCI development market status (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea, US, Japan on board for nuke talks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Are you essential? Korea's vaccine priority list questioned (Korea Herald)
-- 'US ready to sit down with NK anytime' (Korea Times)
(END)
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
(LEAD) New infections back under 400, virus fight hampered by rising variants, pandemic fatigue
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'