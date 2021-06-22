(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 22)
Relaxed social distancing
Basic anti-virus steps needed to avoid resurgence
The government announced new social distancing regulations Sunday, permitting gatherings of more people and extending business hours for restaurants and entertainment facilities amid the ongoing rise in the number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19. From July 1, up to six people can meet in Seoul and its surrounding area, and the number will be increased to eight after July 15 unless there is a surge in new daily infections. Operating hours for eateries and nightlife places will also be extended by two hours until midnight.
There will be no ceiling on the number of participants in gatherings and business hours in most regions outside the greater Seoul area. Under the revised rules, the five-tier social distancing system has been simplified to four levels. Provincial and municipal governments will also have more authority in implementing the distancing rules.
The new plan comes with the progress made in inoculating people with the coronavirus vaccines, with vaccinations for those aged 60 and above set to be completed by the end of June. The number of people who have been given a first dose of the vaccines surpassed 15 million Sunday, accounting for 29.2 percent of the total population. Yet, we have a long way to achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate, the target needed to realize herd community.
Since the implementation of regulations restricting private gatherings from late last year, small business owners, in particular, have been suffering from a growing financial crunch due to the economic fallout from the pandemic. In addition, an increasing number of people have been complaining of "quarantine fatigue." Given this, it became inevitable to ease social distancing in line with the rising portion of the vaccinated population.
What is worrisome is the steady spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 400 to 500 new cases daily. Worse still, the rapid surge of variants of the virus worldwide is feared to reduce the efficacy of the vaccines. The United Kingdom, where 80 percent of its population have received a first dose of the vaccines, had planned to lift social distancing rules Monday. But it had to postpone this for two weeks with the new cases of COVID-19 surging up to 9,000 per day.
We should pay heed to the U.K. case to ensure that the easing of the rules will not lead to a laxity in Korea's tight quarantine system. Despite the new distancing regulations, we should abide by basic anti-virus measures in our daily lives ― wearing masks, refraining from eating in prohibited places and keeping proper social distancing.
Starting the second semester, schools will be fully opened with all students having to attend classes in person. This is inevitable given the widening academic discrepancies due to lower school attendance, the weakening of students' social aptitude and the lower satisfaction in their school lives. Schools and the health authorities should take full-fledged quarantine measures in preparation for full school opening. Tighter steps are still necessary for crowded schools in Seoul and its surrounding area.
(END)
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
(LEAD) New infections back under 400, virus fight hampered by rising variants, pandemic fatigue
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'