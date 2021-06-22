(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 22)

What is worrisome is the steady spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 400 to 500 new cases daily. Worse still, the rapid surge of variants of the virus worldwide is feared to reduce the efficacy of the vaccines. The United Kingdom, where 80 percent of its population have received a first dose of the vaccines, had planned to lift social distancing rules Monday. But it had to postpone this for two weeks with the new cases of COVID-19 surging up to 9,000 per day.