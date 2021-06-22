Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Chile hold meeting to improve trade pact

All News 07:50 June 22, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has launched the fifth round of talks with Chile to reflect the latest industry trends into their 17-year-old free trade agreement (FTA).

During the three-day virtual meeting, the two countries plan to discuss a wide array of issues ranging from labor and the environment to intellectual rights, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Seoul and Santiago will also share ideas on ways to promote the digital trade.

S. Korea, Chile hold meeting to improve trade pact - 1

South Korea implemented its first-ever FTA with Chile in 2004.

The two countries have been holding additional meetings since 2018 to further expand trade ties.

Chile is the third-largest trade partner of South Korea in the Central and South American region, following Mexico and Brazil.

The combined trade between the two countries came to US$4.4 billion in 2020.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea-Chile FTA
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!