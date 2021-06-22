S. Korea, Chile hold meeting to improve trade pact
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has launched the fifth round of talks with Chile to reflect the latest industry trends into their 17-year-old free trade agreement (FTA).
During the three-day virtual meeting, the two countries plan to discuss a wide array of issues ranging from labor and the environment to intellectual rights, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Seoul and Santiago will also share ideas on ways to promote the digital trade.
South Korea implemented its first-ever FTA with Chile in 2004.
The two countries have been holding additional meetings since 2018 to further expand trade ties.
Chile is the third-largest trade partner of South Korea in the Central and South American region, following Mexico and Brazil.
The combined trade between the two countries came to US$4.4 billion in 2020.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(2nd LD) BTS smashes record as 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
(LEAD) New infections back under 400, virus fight hampered by rising variants, pandemic fatigue
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'