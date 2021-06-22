Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

June 22, 2021

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Sunny 70

Incheon 24/19 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 26/18 Sunny 60

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 80

Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 27/17 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 21/17 Sunny 60

Jeonju 30/18 Sunny 70

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 60

Jeju 29/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 28/17 Sunny 70

Busan 24/19 Cloudy 30

