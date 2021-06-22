Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 22, 2021
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Sunny 70
Incheon 24/19 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 26/18 Sunny 60
Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 80
Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 27/17 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 21/17 Sunny 60
Jeonju 30/18 Sunny 70
Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 60
Jeju 29/21 Sunny 0
Daegu 28/17 Sunny 70
Busan 24/19 Cloudy 30
(END)
