SsangYong Motor's biz partners to receive additional financial help
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Subcontractors of financially troubled SsangYong Motor Co. will receive additional financial help as the automaker is in search of a new investor.
The state-run Korea Credit Guarantee Fund will provide 25 billion won (US$22 million) for SsangYong's subcontractors, raising such help to 75 billion won in total, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The move is aimed at maintaining the supply chain for the financially troubled carmaker to support its normalization.
In December, SsangYong filed for court receivership after failing to obtain approval for the rollover of 165 billion won worth of loans from creditors.
It is the second time for SsangYong to be under court receivership after undergoing the same process a decade ago.
Half of SsangYong workers will also go on unpaid leave for two years beginning next month as part of self-help measures
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
Gov't pushes for revision of inheritance law, prompted by dispute over K-pop star's death
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
S. Korea acknowledges 1st death after vaccination