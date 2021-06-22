Hyundai unveils Avante N performance model
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the Avante N high-performance model as it strives to strengthen its high-end product lineup.
The Avante N is the first sedan to be launched under the carmaker's high-performance N brand.
The sporty sedan comes with side skirts, which minimize the amount of air that goes under the car from the sides and a wing-type spoiler that helps reduce sound and air resistance, Hyundai said in a statement.
The latest performance model's prices and other details will be released later, the company said.
To further beef up the N lineup, Hyundai is considering developing an electrified model under the N brand to meet rising demand for environment friendly and high-performance vehicles.
It currently sells the i30 N, i30 Fastback N, Veloster N and Kona N SUV models, as well as the Avante N Line, Kona N Line and Sonata N Line models in select markets.
The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
Gov't pushes for revision of inheritance law, prompted by dispute over K-pop star's death
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-
(LEAD) New infections back under 400, virus fight hampered by rising variants, pandemic fatigue