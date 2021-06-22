Moon to meet U.S. envoy on N. Korea at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with Sung Kim, the Joe Biden administration's special envoy for North Korea, Tuesday afternoon, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon is expected to stress the need for the United States to restart talks with North Korea during the meeting with Kim at Cheong Wa Dae.
Kim is on his first visit here since being appointed as Washington's "special representative" to Pyongyang.
President Biden announced his pick of the Korean American career diplomat right after holding a summit with Moon at the White House in late May.
The move was widely viewed as reflecting the Biden administration's hope for dialogue with North Korea.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un publicly called on his regime to gear up for "both dialogue and confrontation" with the U.S. in consideration of the "policy tendency" of its new government.
The U.S. envoy, meanwhile, had discussions with Seoul's chief nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk on Monday and sat down with Unification Minister Lee In-young on Tuesday morning.
