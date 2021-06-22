Olympic men's football team opens last training camp before finalizing Tokyo roster

The Olympic men's football tournament is typically open to players under 23, but the age limit for Tokyo has been raised to 24 -- players born on Jan. 1, 1997 or after -- because the competition was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, countries can each name a maximum of three players over that age limit -- colloquially known as "wild cards" in South Korea. This means only 15 spots are available for U-24 players, which only adds to the intensity of internal roster battles across all positions.

