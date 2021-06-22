BOK plans to issue 3-year monetary stabilization bonds
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday it has decided to issue three-year monetary stabilization bonds, in an effort to better control liquidity.
The BOK said it will significantly reduce the amount of two-year monetary stabilization bonds to reduce volatility in bond markets in the wake of the sales of longer-term bonds.
At the end of last month, about 80 percent of outstanding monetary stabilization bonds had maturities of two years, a BOK official said.
The three-year bonds are expected to help the BOK have more measures to control liquidity, the official said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
