The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 22, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.56
2-M 0.61 0.61
3-M 0.66 0.65
6-M 0.74 0.73
12-M 1.11 1.10
(END)
