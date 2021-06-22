Seoul stocks up late Tues. morning on U.S. rebound
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, helped by overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from investors' speculation that the Fed's tapering timeline may be slower than expected.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 18.26 points, or 0.56 percent, to 3,259.05 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The index slumped 0.83 percent the previous session over reverberating impact from the Fed's hawkish pivot last week that increased market worries about an early tapering of its accommodative policies.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 1.76 percent.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 advanced 0.79 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver lost 0.76 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.82 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.43 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,132.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.1 from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
