N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Iranian president-elect
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for efforts to strengthen friendly ties with Iran in a congratulatory message he sent to Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
In the message sent Sunday to Raisi, who was elected Iranian president in a recent election, Kim also expressed hope for Iran to "strongly safeguard its sovereignty" and make progress in its efforts to turn itself into a "powerful country," according to the ministry.
Kim's message appears aimed at boosting ties with Iran at a time when both countries are facing U.S.-led sanctions for their nuclear weapons programs.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
Gov't pushes for revision of inheritance law, prompted by dispute over K-pop star's death
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-
S. Korea acknowledges 1st death after vaccination
-
New infections in 300s for 2nd day, variants remain worry