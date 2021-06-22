N.K. officials attend exhibition by Chinese Embassy, resume in-person diplomacy
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean officials attended a photo exhibition by the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang and stressed close relations in an indication the country is gearing up to resume face-to-face diplomacy suspended amid coronavirus concerns, state media showed Tuesday.
On Monday, a photo exhibition was held at the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang to mark the second anniversary of the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Li Jinjun, the Chinese ambassador to North Korea, stressed that Xi's visit to Pyongyang has "great significance of carrying forward the traditions and carving out the future" in the development of bilateral relations in the new era."
Several high-level officials in Pyongyang visited the exhibition, including Kim Song-nam, director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Worker's Party.
Kim stressed that the leaders of the two countries have made sure that the bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation develop into a "fresh high" despite the worsening global health crisis and serious changes in the regional and international political situation.
Pyongyang claims to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early last year, including sealing its borders and imposing strict restrictions on movement.
North Korean state media shows that Pyongyang has avoided holding face-to-face meetings with foreign officials amid efforts to ward off COVID-19.
Pyongyang has been seeking to maintain closer ties with its traditional allies amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with Washington.
In a recent op-ed piece to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, Li also stressed the importance of cooperation between the two allies on regional peace, stability and prosperity.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
