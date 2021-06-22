Samsung Electronics ranks 42nd in global brand value
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The brand value of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. ranks 42nd in the world in 2021, down two notches from a year earlier, a report showed Tuesday.
Samsung Electronics' brand value is estimated at US$46.8 billion this year, up 44 percent from the previous year, according to the report from British market researcher Kantar.
Despite the increase, the tech titan's global ranking has gone down two spots. Samsung Electronics is the sole South Korean company that has made Kantar's latest top 100 best global brands list.
Samsung Electronics, the world's No. 2 smartphone vendor and top memory-chip maker, is the flagship subsidiary of Samsung Group, the leading family-controlled conglomerate in South Korea.
According to the report, Amazon is the most-valuable company in the world, with its brand value soaring 64 percent on-year to $683.9 billion, retaining the top status for three years running.
Apple came next with $612 billion, followed by Google with $458 billion, Microsoft with $410.3 billion, Tencent with $240.9 billion, Facebook with $226.7 billion and Alibaba with $196.9 billion.
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla has posted the highest increase rate of 275 percent over the past year. Seventy-four U.S. companies have made the list, the largest in the world, followed by China with 14, according to the report.
(END)
