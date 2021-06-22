KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 40,750 UP 1,850
SamyangFood 92,500 UP 2,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 1,850
CJ CheilJedang 453,500 UP 12,000
BukwangPharm 20,200 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,100 DN 600
AmoreG 73,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 241,000 UP 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,320 UP 130
KCC 312,000 UP 12,500
SKBP 121,000 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 8,560 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,198,000 UP 18,000
KAL 31,950 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,000 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 40,750 UP 950
HITEJINRO 38,900 UP 100
Yuhan 63,300 UP 100
DOOSAN 93,600 UP 4,000
DL 79,100 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 175,500 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,800 UP 250
KIA CORP. 89,800 UP 2,400
SK hynix 122,000 0
Youngpoong 642,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 55,300 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,600 DN 3,050
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,550 DN 250
Kogas 37,300 UP 50
Hanwha 31,500 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,810 DN 50
LG Corp. 104,500 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 23,000 DN 550
L&L 13,750 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,300 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,600 UP 2,100
Shinsegae 281,500 UP 500
