KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 324,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 102,000 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 3,745 UP 510
DWEC 8,950 UP 740
DB HiTek 56,000 DN 500
CJ 106,500 0
JWPHARMA 28,750 UP 50
LGInt 29,750 UP 1,250
DongkukStlMill 22,100 UP 1,300
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 UP 300
Daesang 27,800 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,930 UP 70
ORION Holdings 17,200 UP 200
LOTTE 40,150 UP 350
Hyosung 103,000 UP 3,000
GCH Corp 33,050 DN 50
LotteChilsung 148,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,900 0
POSCO 341,000 UP 5,500
DB INSURANCE 49,750 UP 900
SamsungElec 80,000 UP 100
NHIS 12,600 0
DongwonInd 265,500 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 52,600 DN 200
LS 69,000 UP 200
GC Corp 318,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 41,900 UP 600
HtlShilla 97,400 UP 1,900
GS Retail 36,650 0
Ottogi 547,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 37,050 DN 750
F&F Holdings 37,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 683,000 UP 2,000
Hanmi Science 70,900 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 174,000 0
KPIC 247,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 103,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,460 UP 90
SKC 143,000 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,515 UP 110
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-
New infections in 300s for 2nd day, variants remain worry
-
Air Force officer indicted for sexual harassment of female colleague