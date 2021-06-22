KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 6,700 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 57,600 UP 300
S-Oil 104,500 UP 4,000
LG Innotek 225,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,500 UP 1,500
HMM 43,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 105,000 UP 6,400
KumhoPetrochem 218,000 UP 4,000
Mobis 294,000 UP 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,450 UP 500
S-1 80,400 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,500 DN 300
KorZinc 430,000 UP 6,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 UP 600
KSOE 135,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 88,600 UP 200
OCI 116,000 UP 3,500
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 79,300 UP 900
ZINUS 102,500 UP 5,000
Hanchem 250,500 UP 1,000
DWS 46,350 UP 1,150
KEPCO 25,050 0
SamsungSecu 44,250 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 19,900 UP 450
SKTelecom 321,000 0
SNT MOTIV 68,700 UP 1,900
HyundaiElev 54,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 183,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,500 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 7,890 UP 520
ShinpoongPharm 79,800 UP 1,700
Hanon Systems 17,700 DN 750
SK 275,500 UP 500
Handsome 42,550 UP 1,200
DONGSUH 30,150 DN 150
SamsungEng 26,050 UP 1,950
SAMSUNG C&T 133,500 UP 500
PanOcean 7,280 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 500
(MORE)
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(LEAD) New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-
New infections in 300s for 2nd day, variants remain worry
-
Air Force officer indicted for sexual harassment of female colleague