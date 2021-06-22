KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 800
KT 32,500 UP 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,000 UP 3,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 20,450 UP 200
IBK 10,500 UP 150
LG Uplus 15,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,400 UP 1,100
KT&G 84,000 DN 400
DHICO 26,750 UP 950
Doosanfc 49,400 DN 700
LG Display 24,550 UP 100
Kangwonland 27,600 UP 200
NAVER 391,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 159,000 UP 4,000
NCsoft 812,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,400 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 159,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 221,000 0
KEPCO KPS 42,450 UP 400
Celltrion 274,000 DN 6,500
DSINFRA 16,700 UP 1,100
Huchems 22,950 UP 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 UP 4,000
LGH&H 1,720,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,400 UP 1,400
KIH 105,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE Himart 37,650 DN 50
GS 46,450 UP 300
LGCHEM 842,000 UP 20,000
KEPCO E&C 50,400 DN 100
CJ CGV 31,000 UP 100
LIG Nex1 43,000 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,600 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 56,400 UP 900
KIWOOM 129,500 UP 9,500
DSME 36,700 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,805 UP 140
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
New infections in 300s for 2nd day, variants remain worry
Air Force officer indicted for sexual harassment of female colleague