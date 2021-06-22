KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 275,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 10,500 UP 50
SK Innovation 276,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 37,550 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 UP 700
Hansae 23,850 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 93,300 UP 1,800
Youngone Corp 43,900 UP 600
CSWIND 78,500 UP 200
GKL 17,100 UP 100
KOLON IND 71,700 UP 4,600
HanmiPharm 322,000 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,530 UP 120
emart 160,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY573 00 UP3800
KOLMAR KOREA 58,500 UP 100
HANJINKAL 68,700 DN 300
DoubleUGames 63,700 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 126,500 DN 6,000
COSMAX 128,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 67,100 UP 2,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 846,000 DN 8,000
INNOCEAN 64,100 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 47,050 UP 1,750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,000 UP 100
Netmarble 132,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S71000 UP500
ORION 118,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,500 UP 150
BGF Retail 178,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 265,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 30,100 UP 600
HYOSUNG TNC 863,000 UP 34,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 414,000 UP 31,500
SKBS 152,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 UP 150
HYBE 324,500 UP 16,500
SK ie technology 159,000 UP 500
DL E&C 135,000 UP 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 11,300 UP 100
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
New infections in 300s for 2nd day, variants remain worry
Air Force officer indicted for sexual harassment of female colleague