S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 22, 2021
All News 16:36 June 22, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.877 0.888 -1.1
2-year TB 1.176 1.190 -1.4
3-year TB 1.331 1.351 -2.0
10-year TB 2.050 2.006 +4.4
2-year MSB 1.185 1.199 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.889 1.906 -1.7
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
Most Saved
-
Landlord who reported tenant for abandoning 14 cats turns out to be their owner
-
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(LEAD) New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(5th LD) U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-
New infections in 300s for 2nd day, variants remain worry
-
Air Force officer indicted for sexual harassment of female colleague