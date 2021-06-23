Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- N.K. leader's sister says U.S. mention of 'interesting signal' shows it has 'wrong' expectations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't considers disaster relief money for all citizens in August or September (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't mulls 33-35 tln-won supplementary budget to deliver disaster relief money to all Koreans (Donga llbo)
-- N.K. leader's sister says U.S. mention of 'interesting signal' shows it has 'wrong' expectations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Central bank says non-performing loans may reach 37 tln won amid pandemic (Segye Times)
-- Fired employees allowed to join union from July (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-prosecutor general slams rumored 'X-file' against him as result of possible illegal surveillance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Washington agree to consider ending 'working group' forum on N. Korea policy (Hankyoreh)
-- Central bank warns of falls in home prices following asset price bubble (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls up to 35 tln-won supplementary budget to give disaster relief money to all citizens (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul mulls up to 35 tln-won supplementary budget to give disaster relief money to all citizens (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim Yo-jong tells U.S. it got it wrong (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington agree to consider terminating working group on NK (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea rejects US attempts to resume talks (Korea Times)
