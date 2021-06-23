In a March 10, 2011, ruling, however, the Supreme Court dismissed the lower court's partial not-guilty decision and sent the case back for a retrial in 2011. In October, the high court then handed down a three-year prison sentence to Yoo Hoe-won, the former head of Lone Star Funds' Korean unit. Yoo's three-year prison term was later upheld by the top court in February 2012.