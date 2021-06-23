Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to chip in additional US$2 mln to EBRD

All News 09:02 June 23, 2021

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it has agreed to additionally contribute US$2 million to funds operated by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in a bid to boost cooperation with the lending body.

The agreement was reached after Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso held a virtual meeting Tuesday, according to Seoul's finance ministry.

Under the agreement, South Korea will additionally contribute the money to two EBRD trust funds designed to support the transition into the market economy by eastern European and Central Asia nations.

The meeting was arranged to exchange views on agenda in the run-up to the bank's annual meeting that will be held online on July 1.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki holding a virtual meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), on June 22, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

