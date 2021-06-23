Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 June 23, 2021

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 26/19 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 27/19 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 26/19 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 25/19 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/17 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/17 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/19 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 26/19 Sunny 70

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 25/18 Sunny 60

Busan 24/19 Sunny 20

