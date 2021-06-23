The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 23, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.62 0.61
3-M 0.66 0.66
6-M 0.74 0.74
12-M 1.11 1.11
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(LEAD) New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
Most Saved
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(LEAD) BamBam kicks off solo career with debut Korean EP 'riBBon'
-
(LEAD) New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases back under 400; alert high over Delta variant
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(LEAD) New cases at 2-week high amid variant woes