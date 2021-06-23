Seoul stocks up on Fed's reassuring comments
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning, helped by the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments that support its accommodative policy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.44 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,273.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start, following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that the recent inflation rate has grown faster than expected but will likely stabilize.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 advanced 0.79 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.23 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver surged 8.18 percent on easing inflation woes, with its rival Kakao jumping 5.03 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 1.06 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.21 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,136.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.25 from the previous session's close.
