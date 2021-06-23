KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 311,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 121,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 8,680 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 133,000 UP 2,000
Daesang 27,500 DN 300
AmoreG 68,500 DN 4,500
HyundaiMtr 242,500 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 17,200 0
SKNetworks 5,780 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,000 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 40,300 DN 450
HITEJINRO 37,650 DN 1,250
Yuhan 62,800 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 17,000
DOOSAN 92,100 DN 1,500
DL 77,600 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,350 DN 450
KIA CORP. 90,200 UP 400
SK hynix 124,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 637,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,100 DN 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,150 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 215,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,350 UP 800
Kogas 36,800 DN 500
Hanwha 31,350 DN 150
DB HiTek 56,800 UP 800
CJ 106,500 0
JWPHARMA 28,400 DN 350
LGInt 30,750 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 21,300 DN 800
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 0
SamyangFood 92,100 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,100 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 449,500 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 1,183,000 DN 15,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,450 UP 130
KAL 31,850 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,890 UP 80
