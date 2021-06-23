KCC 311,000 DN 1,000

SKBP 121,500 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 8,680 UP 120

CHONGKUNDANG 133,000 UP 2,000

Daesang 27,500 DN 300

AmoreG 68,500 DN 4,500

HyundaiMtr 242,500 UP 1,500

ORION Holdings 17,200 0

SKNetworks 5,780 DN 150

CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 UP 2,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,000 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 40,300 DN 450

HITEJINRO 37,650 DN 1,250

Yuhan 62,800 DN 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 17,000

DOOSAN 92,100 DN 1,500

DL 77,600 DN 1,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,350 DN 450

KIA CORP. 90,200 UP 400

SK hynix 124,000 UP 2,000

Youngpoong 637,000 DN 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,100 DN 1,200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,150 UP 550

SamsungF&MIns 215,000 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,350 UP 800

Kogas 36,800 DN 500

Hanwha 31,350 DN 150

DB HiTek 56,800 UP 800

CJ 106,500 0

JWPHARMA 28,400 DN 350

LGInt 30,750 UP 1,000

DongkukStlMill 21,300 DN 800

Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 0

SamyangFood 92,100 DN 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,100 DN 350

CJ CheilJedang 449,500 DN 4,000

TaekwangInd 1,183,000 DN 15,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,450 UP 130

KAL 31,850 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,890 UP 80

(MORE)