KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 104,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 23,450 UP 450
L&L 13,750 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,600 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 278,500 DN 3,000
Daewoong 42,500 UP 1,750
Nongshim 319,500 DN 5,000
SGBC 98,300 DN 3,700
BukwangPharm 20,450 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,000 UP 1,900
DB INSURANCE 50,200 UP 450
SamsungElec 80,100 UP 100
NHIS 12,550 DN 50
SK Discovery 52,200 DN 400
LS 68,700 DN 300
GC Corp 323,000 UP 5,000
Hyosung 101,500 DN 1,500
DongwonInd 262,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE 39,200 DN 950
GCH Corp 33,650 UP 600
LotteChilsung 142,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,700 DN 200
POSCO 338,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 41,350 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 235,500 DN 11,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,380 DN 80
SKC 153,500 UP 10,500
GS Retail 36,350 DN 300
Ottogi 544,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 37,950 UP 900
F&F Holdings 37,650 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 4,475 DN 40
HtlShilla 95,400 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 72,700 UP 1,800
SamsungElecMech 172,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 104,500 UP 1,000
KSOE 131,500 DN 3,500
