KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,600 UP 100
OCI 116,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 DN 800
KorZinc 430,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,560 DN 140
HyundaiMipoDock 85,400 DN 3,200
IS DONGSEO 57,200 DN 400
S-Oil 101,500 DN 3,000
LG Innotek 220,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 261,000 DN 9,500
HMM 42,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 108,500 UP 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 212,000 DN 6,000
Mobis 292,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,500 DN 950
S-1 80,500 UP 100
ZINUS 103,000 UP 500
Hanchem 248,500 DN 2,000
DWS 46,050 DN 300
KEPCO 24,550 DN 500
SamsungSecu 43,750 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 20,400 UP 500
SKTelecom 326,000 UP 5,000
SNT MOTIV 72,000 UP 3,300
HyundaiElev 52,700 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,800 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 7,770 DN 120
Hanon Systems 16,850 DN 850
SK 285,500 UP 10,000
ShinpoongPharm 80,900 UP 1,100
Handsome 41,850 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 77,800 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 DN 3,000
IBK 10,400 DN 100
DONGSUH 30,100 DN 50
SamsungEng 26,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 UP 500
PanOcean 7,480 UP 200
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
S. Korea's No. 3 bookstore chain goes bankrupt
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
(LEAD) New cases at 2-week high amid variant woes
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Home prices in Seoul double under Moon government: civic group