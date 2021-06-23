KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 24,550 DN 250
KT 32,400 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN5000
LOTTE TOUR 20,900 UP 450
LG Uplus 15,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,700 UP 300
KT&G 83,900 DN 100
DHICO 26,000 DN 750
Doosanfc 49,700 UP 300
LG Display 23,850 DN 700
Kangwonland 27,150 DN 450
NAVER 423,500 UP 32,500
Kakao 169,500 UP 10,500
NCsoft 825,000 UP 13,000
KIWOOM 130,000 UP 500
DSME 35,900 DN 800
DSINFRA 16,200 DN 500
DWEC 8,500 DN 450
DongwonF&B 221,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 41,750 DN 700
LGH&H 1,721,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 835,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 48,900 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,000 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 157,500 DN 1,500
Celltrion 281,500 UP 7,500
Huchems 22,800 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,300 DN 1,100
KIH 104,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 37,700 UP 50
GS 45,600 DN 850
CJ CGV 30,200 DN 800
LIG Nex1 41,950 DN 1,050
Fila Holdings 56,100 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 212,500 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,000 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,715 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 260,000 DN 15,000
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
