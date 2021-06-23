FOOSUNG 10,250 DN 250

SK Innovation 284,000 UP 8,000

POONGSAN 37,300 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 55,500 DN 300

Hansae 23,250 DN 600

LG HAUSYS 91,800 DN 1,500

Youngone Corp 43,900 0

CSWIND 77,900 DN 600

GKL 16,750 DN 350

KOLON IND 72,500 UP 800

HanmiPharm 323,500 UP 1,500

BNK Financial Group 7,440 DN 90

emart 159,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY540 00 DN3300

KOLMAR KOREA 57,500 DN 1,000

HANJINKAL 67,700 DN 1,000

DoubleUGames 63,000 DN 700

CUCKOO 127,500 UP 1,000

COSMAX 127,000 DN 1,000

MANDO 66,700 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 857,000 UP 11,000

INNOCEAN 64,500 UP 400

Doosan Bobcat 46,900 DN 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,750 DN 250

Netmarble 130,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70700 DN300

ORION 118,500 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 DN 400

BGF Retail 175,500 DN 3,000

SKCHEM 268,000 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 29,600 DN 500

HYOSUNG TNC 843,000 DN 20,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 413,500 DN 500

SKBS 151,500 DN 500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 DN 100

HYBE 321,500 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 166,500 UP 7,500

DL E&C 132,500 DN 2,500

LX HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 50

TaihanElecWire 3,205 DN 540

(END)