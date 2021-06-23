KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 10,250 DN 250
SK Innovation 284,000 UP 8,000
POONGSAN 37,300 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 55,500 DN 300
Hansae 23,250 DN 600
LG HAUSYS 91,800 DN 1,500
Youngone Corp 43,900 0
CSWIND 77,900 DN 600
GKL 16,750 DN 350
KOLON IND 72,500 UP 800
HanmiPharm 323,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,440 DN 90
emart 159,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY540 00 DN3300
KOLMAR KOREA 57,500 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 67,700 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 63,000 DN 700
CUCKOO 127,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 127,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 66,700 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 857,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 64,500 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 46,900 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,750 DN 250
Netmarble 130,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70700 DN300
ORION 118,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 DN 400
BGF Retail 175,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 268,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 29,600 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 843,000 DN 20,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 413,500 DN 500
SKBS 151,500 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 DN 100
HYBE 321,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 166,500 UP 7,500
DL E&C 132,500 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 3,205 DN 540
(END)
