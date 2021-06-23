S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 23, 2021
All News 16:30 June 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.869 0.877 -0.8
2-year TB 1.170 1.176 -0.6
3-year TB 1.338 1.331 +0.7
10-year TB 2.041 2.050 -0.9
2-year MSB 1.196 1.185 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.893 1.889 +0.4
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
