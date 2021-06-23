Moon sends gifts to two Austrian nurses for helping S. Korean patients
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has sent gifts to two Austrian nurses for their devotion to helping patients in South Korea suffering from Hansen's disease, his office said Wednesday.
Moon delivered his personal message and the gifts of Korean red ginseng and blankets to Marianne Stoger and Margaret Pissarek via South Korea's Ambassador to Austria Shin Chae-hyun, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
The two, who are now in their 80s, devoted themselves for more than 40 years to those with Hansen's disease, also known as leprosy, on the South Korean island of Sorok. They returned to Austria in 2005 due to their own health problem.
Moon could not meet the Catholic nuns during his visit to Austria last week, as they live far away from Vienna, Park said.
In a reply, the two expressed their gratitude to the president of their "second hometown" for remembering them and sending his message and gifts, the spokesperson added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
