KBO's Heroes release slumping hitter Freitas

The Heroes demoted Freitas to the minor league in early May, hoping he could turn things around in a less stressful environment there. He rejoined the club on May 18 and had a modest six-game hitting streak that stretched into early June. But he finished his Heroes stint batting .200 with no homers or RBI in his last 10 games. He was sent back to the minor league on Tuesday, a move that fueled speculation that he was about to be released. Manager Hong Won-ki denied any move was imminent, though the team parted ways with Freitas about 24 hours later.