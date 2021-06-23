Olympic football hopefuls confident they can make final roster cut
PAJU, South Korea, June 23 (Yonhap) -- When Song Min-kyu spent time with the men's senior national football team for World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, the 21-year-old forward had the privilege of sharing the field with his role model, Son Heung-min.
Starstruck as he may have been of the Tottenham Hotspur forward, Song tried to pick Son's brain as much as he could.
Now in the final training camp before the South Korean Olympic roster is set next week, Song said he is ready to apply the lessons he learned.
"Though I was only there for a few days, the time I spent with the senior national team has helped me grow so much," Song told reporters before practice on Wednesday at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul. "I learned so much from Heung-min just by training with him."
Son and Song both started South Korea's 2-1 victory over Lebanon in their final second round match in the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign. Song appeared to have headed in the equalizer, only to have it changed to an own goal by Lebanese defender Maher Sabra as the shot went in off his face.
Still, it was enough of a confidence boost for Song.
"Last year, I was 100 percent sure I wouldn't be able to go to Tokyo," Song said, in reference to the Olympic Games that were postponed by one year. "This year, my mindset is I will make the team, 100 percent."
On Tuesday, head coach Kim Hak-bum opened his one final training camp before announcing the 18-man Olympic roster. He's scheduled to unveil the team next Wednesday, though the Korea Football Association (KFA) said the date could change.
The Olympic tournament is open to players 24 or younger -- those born on or after Jan. 1, 1997 -- but countries can each carry a maximum of three players over that limit.
That means only 15 spots are available for U-24 players, like Song and attacking midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong.
Their positions overlap -- though Song is listed as a forward at camp, he can also play on the wings like Lee -- and the pool is crowded there. It's possible that both will be left off the team.
Asked about his competition with Song, Lee offered, "I can make good passes for my teammates, and I think I am a smarter player than Min-kyu."
When told of that comment, Song countered that he brings much more to the table than Lee.
"I am faster, and I can make plays in tight space under pressure better than he can," Song said. "I am also better when it comes to dribbling past defenders and creating chances with opponents on my back."
Once the team is set, South Korea will play tuneup matches on July 13 and 16 at home, before departing for Japan on July 17.
The men's football tournament in Tokyo kicks off on July 22.
South Korea will face New Zealand, Romania and Honduras in Group B. The top two countries from four groups will advance to the quarterfinals.
South Korea's best Olympic performance to date is the bronze medal from the 2012 competition in London.
-
