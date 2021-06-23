North Korean FM rules out possibility of contact with U.S.
All News 21:21 June 23, 2021
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is not considering contact with the United States, Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon said Wednesday.
"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)
