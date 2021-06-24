U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to remain open to diplomacy with North Korea, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, hours after the North said it is not considering any dialogue with the U.S.
The spokesperson also reiterated U.S. hopes that the North will respond positively to U.S. overtures.
"We are aware of these reports," the spokesperson said of a statement from North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon that Pyongyang is not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S.
"We remain open to diplomacy and hope the DPRK will respond positively to our efforts of dialogue," the department official added in an emailed response to an inquiry from Yonhap News Agency.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Monday his country is ready to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."
The latest U.S. outreach to the North followed U.S. overtures in February and again when the U.S.' monthslong review of its North Korea policy came to an end in April.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. offer to meet as a dream, adding the U.S. hope for dialogue will only lead to a "greater disappointment."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
