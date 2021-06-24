Korean-language dailies

-- Rifkin says, 'Only razor-thin time left for Earth' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- We'll become friends for marginalized neighbors, recorders of truth (Kookmin Daily)

-- Delta variant spreads rapidly, puts each country on alert (Donga llbo)

-- As stronger Delta plus variant emerges, entire world in emergency mode (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Variant evolves, 'Delta plus' puts entire world in emergency mode (Segye Times)

-- Forum on prisoners of war convened only once under Moon gov't (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Stronger Delta plus variant to come despite Delta variant already putting world on alert (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Entire world on edge over more transmissible 'Delta plus' variant (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Simple touch would lead to infection,' fears of Delta plus variant spread (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Oh Se-hoon tells gov't to reconsider Taereung public housing supply plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Variant strikes, world engulfed in fears of 'Delta pandemic' (Korea Economic Daily)

