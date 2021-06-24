Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 June 24, 2021

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rifkin says, 'Only razor-thin time left for Earth' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- We'll become friends for marginalized neighbors, recorders of truth (Kookmin Daily)
-- Delta variant spreads rapidly, puts each country on alert (Donga llbo)
-- As stronger Delta plus variant emerges, entire world in emergency mode (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Variant evolves, 'Delta plus' puts entire world in emergency mode (Segye Times)
-- Forum on prisoners of war convened only once under Moon gov't (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Stronger Delta plus variant to come despite Delta variant already putting world on alert (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Entire world on edge over more transmissible 'Delta plus' variant (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Simple touch would lead to infection,' fears of Delta plus variant spread (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Oh Se-hoon tells gov't to reconsider Taereung public housing supply plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Variant strikes, world engulfed in fears of 'Delta pandemic' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Zero chance of Moon going to Tokyo Olympics (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae under fire for appointing student as senior official (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea commences solidifying ties with China (Korea Times)
(END)

