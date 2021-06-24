(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 24)

Releasing a report on financial stability Tuesday, the BOK said the nation's house price risk index stood at minus 0.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, its lowest point since the third quarter of 2009. This means housing prices could fall at least 0.9 percent each quarter if the current financial situation continues. The index has remained in negative territory since the first quarter of last year after recording 0.4 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2019.