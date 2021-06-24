(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 24)

A war of nerves over fixing timetables for party races is nothing new. But the general public does not like it as the ruling party seems to be mired in an internal fight for power even after its crushing defeat in the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. The real estate measures the DP has churned out fell way short of the people's expectations. Despite simmering public rage over former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's double standards and hypocrisy, the radical Pro-Moon group in the DP still takes an overbearing stance on a myriad of issues. In the meantime, the opposition People Power Party (PPP) reshaped its old school image by electing a 36-year-old political rookie as its new leader. The DP must end all the confusion and conflict before it's too late.

